FRANKFORT, KY— Governor-elect Andy Beshear is moving forward with his plan to take over the governor's office.
Attorney General Beshear unveiled his official website on Tuesday.
People can use the website to apply to work in his administration.
Beshear announced last week Deputy Attorney General J. Michael Brown will lead his transition team.
Beshear won the governor's race by a little more than 5,000 votes.
Governor Matt Bevin has requested a recanvass, a recount of the results.
The recanvass is set for Thursday, Nov. 14.