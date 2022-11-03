FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky is on course to achieve another record budget surplus in 2023. He calls it a sign of economic strength even as the country struggles with inflation.
The state’s General Fund is projected to receive more than $15 billion in revenue during the current fiscal year. That would be up nearly 3% from the prior year. Beshear said Thursday that would result in a revenue surplus exceeding $1.3 billion by the end of the fiscal year next June 30.
The Democratic governor pointed to the fiscal projections to continue pushing for his education priorities, including higher pay for school employees and state-funded preschool for 4-year-olds. He has urged the GOP-led Legislature to reopen the budget next year to pump more money into public schools.
Statewide test scores released last month showed many students struggled across a span of core subjects — a lingering effect from the COVID-19 pandemic. The governor says the state also needs to overcome a teacher shortage numbering about 11,000 vacancies in public schools.
