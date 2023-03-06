"We’re launching a new program – Supply Kentucky – a supply chain initiative to help our companies and our workforce succeed. For the first step, we’re announcing CONNEX Kentucky, a database that will connect companies across the commonwealth with resources they need." Gov. Andy Beshear said in a series of tweets Monday. "Companies are betting their futures on us, and we're committed to ensuring Kentucky is the best place to do business. Thank you to @kymanufacturing and @CEDkygov."