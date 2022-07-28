Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday announced the launch of a new relief fund raising money for eastern Kentucky communities impacted by historic flooding that has claimed at least three lives.
The governor says the Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund is collecting donations to help provide food, shelter and other necessities for those affected by the flooding, as well as supplement any emergency funds that go to the region.
Beshear similarly launched a relief fund for western Kentucky after this region was devastated by a tornado outbreak in December of last year.
“I wish I could tell you why we keep getting hit here in Kentucky. I wish I could tell you why areas – where people may not have that much – continue to get hit and lose everything. I cannot give you the why, but I know what we do in response to it. And the answer is: Everything we can,” Beshear said. “Today, we’re giving everyone that opportunity to help through the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund.”
To visit the fund's online donation portal, click here. For those who would rather not pay online, checks can be mailed the Kentucky State Treasurer's Office. According to the relief fund website, those mailing in check donations are asked to note that the donation is for the "Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund" in the memo line. Those donations should be mailed to: Public Protection Cabinet, 500 Mero Street 218 NC Frankfort, KY 40601.
Earlier Thursday, Beshear declared a state of emergency because of the severe flooding.
During his Team Kentucky update Thursday afternoon, Beshear said the disaster in eastern Kentucky is ongoing, and asked Kentuckians in that region to continue to pay attention to weather conditions. More rain is expected through the day Thursday, and more rain is possible through the weekend, Beshear said.
“This is an ongoing, natural disaster. We are in the midst of it and for some places, it is going to continue through tonight with the possibility of more rain in the days to come,” Beshear said. “We urge everyone to continue to take precautions to keep yourself and others safe.”
Beshear said he's also reached out to the governor of West Virginia, and the state is sending two aircraft that can provide rescue hoisting to help get people to safety. Additionally, a Federal Emergency Management Agency response team is expected to arrive in eastern Kentucky by Thursday night.
Meanwhile, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron says he has activated the state's price gouging hotline and website so people in eastern Kentucky can report anyone overcharging to take advantage of folks amid the natural disaster. The hotline is 502-696-5485, and the online form is available at ag.ky.gov/pricegouging.
The AG's office says Kentuckians who wish to report price gouging should report as many details as possible, "including the name and address of the seller/retailer, the item purchased, the price of the item after the emergency declaration, and the price of the item before the emergency declaration, if known." Those seeking refunds should also keep receipts so they can show proof of purchase.
What qualifies as price gouging? Under state statute, when a state of emergency is in place, people are not allowed to sell or rent items for prices that are "grossly in excess of the price prior to the declaration” within the area included in the state of emergency declaration. The AG's office says that can include "consumer food items; goods or services used for emergency cleanup; emergency supplies; medical supplies; home heating oil; building materials; housing; transportation, freight, and storage services; and gasoline or other motor fuels."
To help get those materials and others to eastern Kentucky, Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray has issued an order to help speed the delivery of fuel and supplies to flood-stricken counties, as well as speeding the restoration of power to those dealing with outages.
Commercial drivers actively engaged in relief efforts are exempt from limits on driving hours and from weigh station stops, Gray's office says. That's if those drivers are delivering fuel and other needed supplies or helping with debris removal and power restoration efforts. Those drivers are also exempt from fees for overweight/over-dimensional permits on their vehicles.
Gray's order will remain in effect through 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time on Aug. 15. For public safety, contracted drivers must follow safety requirements and keep a copy of Gray's order in their vehicles. Click here for a copy of the order.