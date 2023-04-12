MAYFIELD, KY — While he was in Graves County on Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear helped cut the ribbon on the new Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Driver Licensing Regional Office in Mayfield.
The office began as a temporary popup facility with two licensing stations, but KYTC says the new permanent office near Mayfield's business district has five stations and offers a full suite of services.
“Every time I visit Mayfield, I get to see the hard work that’s going on to rebuild this wonderful community,” Beshear said in a statement. “This morning, we’re recognizing another great milestone for Graves County and this region with the ceremonial opening of this new office. Today shows what’s possible when we come together to make a difference on the issues that matter most to our families.”
The office is at 355 Charles Drive. Its services include processing applications for REAL ID and standard-issue driver’s licenses, commercial driver licenses, ID cards and learner permits, as well as in-person renewals and requests for replacement credentials.
“We here in Mayfield are grateful to Gov. Beshear and to Kentucky Secretary of Transportation Jim Gray for the placement of a Driver’s Licensing Regional Office in Mayfield,” Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan said in a statement. “When the Real ID licensure became a reality, many were concerned that it would be difficult to obtain, but with the convenience of this office here, that process is as simple as it has been in the past. We consider ourselves fortunate to have this facility in our community.”
The office's hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Drivers can make appointments at drive.ky.gov, but KYTC says walk-ins are also available on a first come, first served basis while slots are open. Credentials can also be renewed online at Kentucky Driver's License Portal or by mail using this form.