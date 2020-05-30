NASHVILLE — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is authorizing the National Guard to respond to protests in Nashville. Lee says the protests have taken a "violent, unlawful turn."
At the request of Mayor Cooper, I am authorizing the National Guard to mobilize in response to protests that have now taken a violent, unlawful turn in Nashville.— Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) May 31, 2020
Protesters knocked over a statue of Edward Carmack, a former state lawmaker and newspaper publisher who had racist views. NBC affiliate WSMV-TV reports that buildings were damaged, a fire was set at the Metro Nashville Courthouse, and police officers were attacked.
BREAKING: Police deployed gas at the courthouse in Nashville to protect the building after a fire was set by protesters. For complete coverage of protests: https://t.co/tV8W9XISH2 pic.twitter.com/8BIpYi6fRx— WSMV News4 Nashville (@WSMV) May 31, 2020
State Rep. Jason Zachary of Knoxville shared a photo online of the toppled Carmack statue.
The Metro Nashville Police Department says officers are deploying gas at the courthouse to protect the building, and "the crowd is being warned of their unlawful assembly." A 10 p.m. curfew has been put into effect.
Additional gas is being deployed outside the courthouse. The crowd is being warned of their unlawful assembly.— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 31, 2020
Nashville Mayor John Cooper signed an executive order declaring a state of civil emergency in Nashville, the mayor announced in a tweet.
I have signed Executive Order No. 9, declaring a state of civil emergency.— Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) May 31, 2020
In another tweet, Cooper said: "This afternoon’s rally for George Floyd and racial justice was peaceful. I attended and listened. We cannot let today’s message of reform descend into further violence. If you mean our city harm, go home."
This afternoon’s rally for George Floyd and racial justice was peaceful. I attended and listened.— Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) May 31, 2020
We cannot let today’s message of reform descend into further violence. If you mean our city harm, go home.