NASHVILLE — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is authorizing the National Guard to respond to protests in Nashville. Lee says the protests have taken a "violent, unlawful turn."

Protesters knocked over a statue of Edward Carmack, a former state lawmaker and newspaper publisher who had racist views. NBC affiliate WSMV-TV reports that buildings were damaged, a fire was set at the Metro Nashville Courthouse, and police officers were attacked.

State Rep. Jason Zachary of Knoxville shared a photo online of the toppled Carmack statue.

Zachary tweet

The Metro Nashville Police Department says officers are deploying gas at the courthouse to protect the building, and "the crowd is being warned of their unlawful assembly." A 10 p.m. curfew has been put into effect.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper signed an executive order declaring a state of civil emergency in Nashville, the mayor announced in a tweet.

In another tweet, Cooper said: "This afternoon’s rally for George Floyd and racial justice was peaceful. I attended and listened. We cannot let today’s message of reform descend into further violence. If you mean our city harm, go home."

Tags