FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has named 17 people to serve on a medical marijuana advisory team that he formed by an executive order.
Beshear said in a statement that Justice Cabinet Secretary Kerry Harvey and Public Protection Cabinet Secretary Ray Perry will serve as co-chairs.
Other members include:
- Dr. Amber Cann of La Grange, pharmacy coach and adjunct professor at Spalding University.
- Julie Cantwell of Rineyville, advocate with Kentuckians for Medical Marijuana.
- Jennifer Cave of Louisville, member, Stites and Harbison.
- Eric Crawford of Maysville, advocate.
- Cookie Crews of Frankfort, commissioner of the Department of Corrections.
- Dr. John Farmer of Louisville, OB/GYN, medical director of Solid Ground Counseling and Recovery, addiction treatment provider in Louisville, Morehead and Hazard.
- Dr. Jonathan Hatton of Whitesburg, family medicine, Mountain Comprehensive Health.
- Brian Jointer of Jeffersonville, Indiana, certified public health worker in Louisville.
- Dr. Nick Kouns of Lexington, internal medicine, Clark Regional Medical Center.
- Alex Kreit of Cincinnati, Ohio, director of the Chase Center on Addiction Law and Policy at Northern Kentucky University.
- Dr. Linda McClain of Louisville, OB/GYN, Commonwealth Counseling Center.
- Andrew Sparks of Lexington, former assistant U.S. Attorney.
- Dee Dee Taylor of Louisville, chief executive officer, 502 Hemp Wellness Center.
- Julie Wallace of Morganfield, Union County Attorney.
- Kristin Wilcox of Beaver Dam, co-founder of Kentucky Moms for Medical Cannabis.
The panel will include health care professionals, members of law enforcement and advocates for medical marijuana.
The committee will travel around the state to gather views on the issue and provide feedback to the governor’s office.
The move comes after a bill to legalize medical cannabis died in the state Senate after the House passed it.
Beshear also announced the launch of a website — medicalcannabis.ky.gov — where people can learn more about the committee's work and submit feedback.
Download the document below to read the governor's executive order.