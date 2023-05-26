FRANKFORT, KY — Flags at all state buildings in Kentucky are to be lowered to half-staff on Saturday, as the family of a Fort Campbell soldier killed when two Black Hawk helicopters crashed in Trigg County in March honors his life with a private service.
The family of Staff Sgt. Joshua Caleb Gore of Morehead City, North Carolina, will honor his live Saturday with a private service. Gore was one of nine Fort Campbell soldiers killed when two Black Hawk helicopters crashed at 9:30 p.m. on March 29 in Trigg County during a training mission.
Gore was assigned to 6th Battalion, 101st Aviation Regiment, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) at Fort Campbell. He was 25 years old.
Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered all flags at state buildings to be flown at half-staff from sunset to sunrise on Saturday, May 27 in Gore's honor. The governor is encouraging all individuals, businesses, organizations and government agencies to lower their flags as well.