FRANKFORT, KY — Flags will fly at half-staff at all Kentucky state buildings on Friday as a Fort Campbell soldier killed when two Black Hawk helicopters crashed in Trigg County in March is laid to rest.
The soldier, 23-year-old Sgt. David M. Solinas Jr. of Oradell, New Jersey, was killed on March 29 when the two helicopters crashed during a training mission in west Kentucky.
Solinas will be burred Friday at Arlington National Cemetery. Beshear's office says the sergeant was assigned to 6th Battalion, 101st Aviation Regiment, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.
The 23 year old was one of nine Fort Campbell soldiers killed in the crash.
Beshear also ordered flags to half-staff on May 27, the day of a memorial service for of Solinas' fellow soldiers — Staff Sgt. Joshua Caleb Gore of Morehead City, North Carolina.
Other soldiers killed in the crash included Warrant Officer 1 Jeffery Barnes of Florida, Cpl. Emilie Marie Eve Bolanos of Texas, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Zachary Esparza of Missouri, Sgt. Isaac John Gayo of Los Angeles, Warrant Officer 1 Aaron Healy of Florida, Staff Sgt. Taylor Mitchell of Alabama and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Rusten Smith.
Beshear is encouraging all Kentuckians to join in the tribute on Friday by lowing their flags to half-staff.