Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has directed flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff in honor of Queen Elizabeth II until sunset on the day of her interment.
Britain's longest reigning monarch died Thursday at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.
The governor encourages all individuals, businesses, and organizations throughout the commonwealth to join in the tribute.
Beshear's direction to fly flags at half-staff follows a proclamation from President Joe Biden ordering the flag to be flown at half-staff at the White House and at all public buildings and grounds, all military posts and naval stations, and all naval vessels throughout the United States, the District of Columbia and throughout US territories and possessions.
"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was more than a monarch. She defined an era," Biden said in a proclamation Thursday. "In a world of constant change, she was a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her. Queen Elizabeth II led always with grace, an unwavering commitment to duty, and the incomparable power of her example. She was a stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy who deepened the bedrock Alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States. She helped make our relationship special. The seven decades of her history-making reign bore witness to an age of unprecedented human advancement and the forward march of human dignity. Her legacy will loom large in the pages of British history, and in the story of our world."