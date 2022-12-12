Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff at all state of Illinois facilities until sundown on Dec. 19 in remembrance of state Sen. Scott Bennett, who died Thursday at the age of 45.
Bennett's wife, Stacy, announced his passing on Friday, saying he had died the day before in a hospital in Champaign, Illinois, because of complications from a large brain tumor. The couple has two young children. In a statement shared Friday, Bennett's wife said: "We remain in complete shock because it was all so sudden and unexpected."
“Scott will forever be known for being an extraordinary father, husband, and friend," her statement reads. "His quick humor and wit could light up any room he entered. We will miss his stories, the way he could always make people laugh, and his genuine kindness."
The Democratic state senator from Champaign played a key role as a sponsor of the amendment to the SAFE-T Act that Pritzker signed into law last Tuesday. He served in the Illinois General Assembly for nearly six years. During that time, he served on multiple committees, including the Agriculture Committee, Appropriations for Higher Education Committee, Judiciary Committee, Labor Committee, Redistricting Committee and Executive Appointments Committee.
“Senator Bennett was a good man who always strove to serve his constituents in Springfield, advocating fiercely for his community and for people across the state of Illinois,” Pritzker said in a statement released Monday. “The entire state is a better place thanks to his dedicated service, which we honor with this official symbol of mourning. MK and I send our thoughts to his loving wife Stacy and their two beautiful children during this tragic time.”
NBC affiliate WAND-TV in central Illinois reports that a memorial service for Bennett will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, at the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana, Illinois.