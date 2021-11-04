TRIGG COUNTY, KY — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear was in Trigg County Thursday to present the county school district's board of education with $10 million to update its Local Area Vocational Education Center.
As Local 6 reported in September, Trigg County is one of three school districts in west Kentucky getting major funding for their LAVECs. The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act.
The governor's office says the Trigg County LAVEC offers 18 career pathways, and the district's long-term goal is to increase the number of career pathways it offers, provide dual credit programs and to "create a stronger regional talent pipeline."
Beshear's office says the new building that will be built with the funds will include equipment upgrades for its culinary and food services pathways and its enhanced operator programs.
“This funding will go a long way in prioritizing education in our community. Education plays an instrumental role in preparing and qualifying students as they enter into the workforce,” State Rep. Walker Thomas said in a statement about the project. Thomas represents part of Trigg and Christian counties.
Beshear says the Trigg County LAVEC was originally constructed in the 1970s.
"Since that time, technology and the industries that drive our economy have changed significantly, so I am excited we can help provide the funding for a brand new state-of-the-art facility,” Beshear said. “Career and technical education programs are at the heart of development in the commonwealth, especially as our economy stays on fire.”
The two other west Kentucky school district that received funding include Christian County, which also received $10 million, and Ballard County, which was allotted $68,896.
Six other districts across the state were also awarded funds for their LAVECs. Click here for the full list and more information about how the funding was awarded.