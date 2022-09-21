TODD COUNTY, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday presented $30 million in state funding to help build a natural gas pipeline through Trigg, Christian and Todd counties that will have the capacity to serve Caldwell and Lyon counties.
The governor's office says the new line spanning roughly 50 miles will open a large area of west Kentucky up for industrial development.
In a news release bout the announcement, the governor's office says the funding was made available thanks to the passage of House Bill 1, based on the recommendation of Rep. Jason Petrie of Elkton. The bill allocates the $30 million to the project over the next two years, with half going out this fiscal year and the other half going out in the next fiscal year.
“Currently, the region is served by a small pipeline from Tennessee, and with so much recent economic development, and even more coming, there’s a need to expand that supply,” Beshear said in a statement included in the news release. “When world-class companies look to locate here, they need world-class infrastructure to support their needs. I’m happy to be alongside these other leaders to announce that that’s exactly what we’re going to do in building this line.”
In a statement of his own, Petrie said he's glad to see the Pennyrile region use the pipeline project to increase access to natural gas locally. "This is certainly a quality-of-life issue, as well as helping position the area for future economic development opportunities,” Petrie said. “I was glad we could include this project when we drafted the state budget and happy to see the Governor also bring attention to it. The impact on our district certainly weighs heavily on my mind as we consider making additional investments in the next budget.”
Todd County Judge Executive Todd Mansfield accepted a ceremonial check from Gov. Beshear on Wednesday.
“On behalf of the Todd County Fiscal Court, I would like to thank Gov. Andy Beshear for his support and work with the legislature, particularly Rep. Petrie, to see this natural gas project come to life," Mansfield said. "This project not only benefits Todd County, but it benefits a five-county region of western Kentucky with the possibility of expansion. The governor’s continued investment in our state’s future, namely western Kentucky, is welcomed and appreciated.”
Beshear's office says the pipeline project will help support business growth in the region, including businesses like Novelis, an aluminum company that's investing more than $7 million to build two major operations in Todd County. The governor's office says that company's most recent investment added 140 jobs in Todd County in January.