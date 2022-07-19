CHICAGO, IL — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker tested positive for COVID-19 after being notified that several of his close contacts had also tested positive, according to a release.
He is reportedly experiencing very mild symptoms and has been prescribed Paxlovid, an anti-viral medication.
The release states he will follow CDC guidelines by working from home. He is reportedly fully vaccinated and double-boosted.
Pritzker urges all Illinoisans to follow CDC guidelines, get their booster shots, and use anti-viral treatments if needed.
He is reportedly looking forward to returning to in-person work as soon as possible.