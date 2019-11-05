LOUISVILLE, KY — NBC News is calling the Kentucky Governor's race for Democrat Andy Beshear.
Bevin, who garnered President Donald Trump's endorsement, appeared with the president at a rally in Lexington on Monday.
The projection came with 99% of precincts reporting. Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes later told CNN her office has called the race for Beshear. Once 100% of precincts had reported their results, Beshear had 711,955 votes, and Bevin had 707,297.
Bevin told supporters Tuesday night that he is not conceding the close race. He said "Would it be a Bevin race if it wasn't a squeaker?" the Associated Press reports. Four years ago, Bevin won the GOP primary by just a few dozen votes.
A recanvass could be requested.
Local 6's Leah Shields and Thomas Capps were both live in Louisville, Kentucky, Tuesday night as the results came in — Leah at Beshear's election watch party and Thomas at Bevin's. Watch the video above this story for more on what each candidate had to say about how this election night played out and what happens next.