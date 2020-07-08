NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says the bust of a Confederate general and early Ku Klux Klan leader should be removed from the state Capitol and put in the state museum.
The Republican governor announced his position on the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust at a news conference Wednesday, a day before the state Capitol Commission takes the first of two votes required to remove it.
“Forrest represents pain and suffering and brutal crimes committed against African Americans, and that pain is very real for many of our fellow Tennesseans, as they walk the halls of our statehouse and evaluate how he can be one of the just nine busts that are elevated to a place of honor and reverence in the Capitol,” Lee said.
Lee said the museum is a better location to discuss Forrest's history more fully.
The bust was unveiled in 1978 and has sparked multiple protests demanding its removal over the years. The Capitol Commission in 2017 voted against moving it to the state museum.