FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear has made a pitch to a company that took over plans to build an aluminum plant once promised to Kentucky. He's trying to salvage a deal struck by his predecessor.
Beshear said Thursday his administration has reached out to Steel Dynamics, offering to show potential sites. The company says it will build and operate the mill, but didn't specify a location — other than to say it'll be in the southeastern U.S. Steel Dynamics took over the project in a deal with the company that has failed to deliver on its promise to put the plant in Kentucky.
Steel Dynamics said it will own more than 94% of the facility through a joint venture arrangement with Unity Aluminum. Unity — formerly known as Braidy Industries — intended to build the mill near Ashland in northeastern Kentucky but struggled to line up sufficient financing.
Kentucky has its own stake in the project — a $15 million investment that then-Gov. Matt Bevin persuaded lawmakers to approve. Beshear on Thursday said it will go down as the “shadiest economic development deal in Kentucky’s history.”