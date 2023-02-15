Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday signed into law a bill to appropriate more than $16 million for the construction of the Bowling Green Veterans Center.
Federal, state and local officials gathered for a groundbreaking ceremony for the project in November.
Beshear's office says he was joined by a bipartisan group of state legislators Wednesday as the governor signed House Bill 2. The measure appropriates $16,630,000 in fiscal year 2022-2023 from the Budget Reserve Trust Fund to help complete the project. The construction of the center is expected to be completed in 2024.
The governor's office says the center will create 120 jobs. The facility will be Kentucky's fifth long-term skilled nursing care facility. At 80,000-square-feet, the facility will have 60 beds. It's being built on 25 acres of land donated by the Inter-Modal Transportation Authority at the Kentucky Transpark in Warren County.
“Supporting our veterans is a sacred duty, one that I have made a priority during my administration,” Beshear said in a statement about the funding. “Today is another example of how, when we work together, we can do what’s right for our people — especially our heroic veterans. I hope we, as Kentuckians, can commit to the hard work of being worthy of their sacrifices, which sustain us.”
Among the lawmakers present for the bill signing was Senate Majority Whip Mike Wilson of Bowling Green.
“I am thrilled that, with the passage of HB 2, we finally have the full funding in place for this new Bowling Green veterans home,” Wilson said in a statement. “More than a decade in the making, we have broken ground and can now look forward to the completion of this wonderful, much-needed new facility to support our veterans and their families.”