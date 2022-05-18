Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a bill into law Wednesday banning the sale and possession of privately made guns without serial numbers that are often assembled at home from purchased or homemade parts, also known as "ghost guns."
Ghost guns are untraceable. They can be assembled from kits or other parts or created with a 3-D printer. Federally, President Joe Biden in April announced a new firearm rule from the Justice Department requiring businesses that make ghost gun kits to include serial numbers and to regulate the kits in the same way other firearms are regulated. The federal rule specifies that the kits qualify as firearms, that manufacturers of those kits must become licensed, that serial numbers must be included on the frame or receiver of each kit and that commercial sellers must be federally licensed and run background checks on purchasers before making sales.
Illinois' new law bans outright the sale and possession of ghost guns.
“The people creating, selling, and purchasing these firearms know that they’re working to circumvent common-sense gun laws that ensure guns stay out of the hands of traffickers, abusers, and convicted criminals,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a statement Wednesday. “We are seeing these unseralized guns being built in basements by those who should never have had access to such dangerous weapons and then used to commit heinous crimes, and it must be stopped to keep Illinoisans safe.”
Another concern surrounding these guns, the governor's office says, is that they are more accessible to young people because they are cheaper and easier for them to obtain.
"Already in May of 2022, at least two Illinois teenagers were charged with possession of ghost guns, including one case where a loaded ghost gun was brought to a high school. ISP has worked on 28 cases concerning ghost guns in May of 2022 alone," a news release from the governor's office says. "Using the increased expressway cameras installed under Governor Pritzker, State Police recently brought into custody and arrested individuals associated in connection with multiple armed carjackings who used ghost guns to commit these crimes."