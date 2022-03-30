FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear has signed more than two dozen bills into law over the past two days.
In statements about the bills, Beshear said he is proud to sign legislation that helps Kentuckians.
“I am proud to sign legislation that supports so many different people, from business owners and artists to students who are graduating early or Kentuckians suffering from mental illness who need a safe home,” Beshear said in a statement released Tuesday afternoon. “We are also enhancing consumer protections and making it easier for some of our heroes – our firefighters and veterans – to get the funding, training or treatment that they need and deserve.”
The measures signed Wednesday include a resolution that declares an emergency and instructs the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services to apply for a Medicaid waiver for supported housing — such as staffed residences, group homes, family care homes and personal care homes — medical respite care and supported employment for people with severe mental illness.
The resolution, Senate Joint Resolution 72, states that people with severe mental illness are the only disabled population in Kentucky that does not have a Medicaid waiver. The resolution states that 746,000 adults in Kentucky have a mental health condition and about 113,000 people have a diagnosed severe mental illness. It notes that many people with severe mental illness face higher rights of homelessness than the general population, and housing is needed to help those individuals maintain other resources in their lives, such has employment and supportive relationships.
Among the 13 bills signed Tuesday were multiple bills affecting education, including Senate Bills 9, 151 and 94, along with House bill 275.
Senate Bill 9, also known as the Read to Succeed Act, aims to support early literacy education by expanding assessments, interventions and other supports. The governor's office says the measure provides a system aiming to boost students' literacy to an appropriate level of performance by the end of the third grade.
Senate Bill 151 allows schools that participate in the Federal School Breakfast Program to give students up to 15 minutes in the morning to eat breakfast during instructional time.
Senate Bill 94 makes students with intellectual disabilities who are enrolled in comprehensive transition and postsecondary programs eligible for the Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship Program.
House Bill 275 aims to make it easier for more students and workers to become certified public accountants. The measure allows the accountancy board to support CPA scholarship programs at higher education institutions. Beshear's office says Kentucky needs more trained financial professionals as the state's economy "continues to grow at a record pace."
In news releases sent Tuesday and Wednesday, the governor's office provided the following lists of bills the governor signed, with brief descriptions of each measure:
Wednesday
Senate Bill 27 allows a part-time adjunct instructor for the Kentucky Fire Commission who did not participate in the Kentucky Employees Retirement Systems prior to retirement and is eligible to retire from the County Employees Retirement System to retire and draw benefits without being required to resign from his or her instructor position.
Senate Bill 32 improves the Judicial Form Retirement System funding policy for unfunded liability. It establishes actuarial methods for normal and unfunded actuarially accrued liability that makes the plan more fiscally sound.
Senate Bill 61 supports high school students in the Early Graduation Program by removing two graduation requirements, end-of-course examinations and ACT benchmarks, to increase flexibility depending on student circumstances.
Senate Bill 91 allows vehicle dealers to deliver online vehicle purchases to customers at their place of residence or business.
Senate Bill 121 relieves retailers of the responsibility of maintaining agriculture exemption certificates presented by customers eligible for a sales tax exemption on the purchase of farm supplies. Effective July 1, 2022, retailers will need only to obtain an exemption number from the customer to document the items purchased are exempt from state sales tax.
Senate Bill 189 allows volunteer fire departments that merge after the bill’s effective date to retain all qualified shares of aid that each individual department would have received prior to the merger.
Senate Bill 272 requires a website, online service or owner/operator who disseminates a commercial recording or audiovisual work of a third party to disclose his or her personal information on that website or online service. This will help prevent the dissemination of counterfeit goods and the defrauding of consumers. It also creates civil penalties to prohibit a person from using a false, deceptive or misleading affiliation when advertising or conducting a live musical performance in the commonwealth.
House Bill 171 will allow the rates and terms offered by Federal Home Loan Bank to Kentucky's insurance company member to be the same as those offered to its bank and financial institution members. Several states have already passed similar bills. This change puts Kentucky more in line with national standards.
House Bill 175 provides greater consumer protections for Kentuckians by making it easier to obtain national criminal background checks on those applying for a massage therapy license.
House Bill 307 amends provisions within the insurance code to define nationally recognized statistical rating organizations and establish permissible investments for liability self-insurance groups and workers’ compensation self-insurance groups, easing financial restrictions and providing additional flexibility on the investments that can be made.
House Bill 380 permits insurers and insurance producers to offer gifts, conduct sweepstakes or drawings and offer products or services for free or less than market value if certain conditions are met that reduce claim costs, enhance health or assist in administering employee benefits. This bill modernizes insurance marketing practices while ensure consumers remain protected.
House Concurrent Resolution 40 urges Kentucky’s Congressional delegation to include Kentucky’s Veterans Affairs Medical Centers in the Center for Compassionate Innovation, a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs pilot program enabling the use of hyperbaric oxygen therapy treatment for veterans with a traumatic brain injury or post-traumatic stress disorder.
Tuesday
House Bill 317 is a cleanup bill from legislation passed last year that allowed charitable organizations to provide premiums and copays for low-income patients. The new legislation closes this loophole and ensures nonprofit and religious organizations that meet specific requirements can still pay insurers directly for health insurance and deductibles to assist low-income Kentuckians. The act also makes sure insurance can be paid for an entire year, rather than just a portion of the year.
House Bill 95 allows licensed audiologists to sell and fit hearing instruments based on one license instead of obtaining multiple licenses. It also establishes specific requirements and consumer protections for anyone selling and fitting hearing instruments and creates a process for consumer complaints.
House Joint Resolution 28 directs the Kentucky Department for Medicaid Services to request federal guidance from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for Medicaid coverage on prescription digital therapeutics in the commonwealth. Digital therapeutics are treatments or therapies that utilize digital and often internet-based health technologies to spur changes in patient behavior.
House Bill 442 amends the statute governing newborn safety devices, which are designed to permit a parent to anonymously place a newborn in the custody of emergency medical services providers. It adds ground ambulance providers to the list of entities allowed to install and operate such devices.
House Bill 370 helps regulate health care trade practices. For example, it outlines the process and requirements for granting third-party access to a provider network and helps ensure affordable and accessible dental care by making it harder for dental benefit plans to deny claims.
House Bill 345 improves leave benefits for state employees who serve in the military. Under the new law, a state employee who is a member of the military and is physically disabled due to their active-duty military service or training can now receive up to six months of authorized leave. This leave provides those serving their country more security as they recover from physical injuries incurred in military service.
House Bill 500 promotes Kentucky’s signature industry by providing clarity in the practice of selecting private barrels of bourbon at distilleries. These events have become a popular attraction for tourists on the bourbon trail.
House Bill 506 declares that professional employer organizations provide a valuable service to commerce and should be properly recognized and regulated. It requires a person providing professional employer services to be registered and to set forth registration requirements, and it requires professional employer organizations to pay a registration fee.
Senate Bill 158 reorganizes entities within the Finance and Administration Cabinet and the Cabinet for Health and Family Services to improve efficiency.