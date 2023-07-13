FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky's General Fund receipts for fiscal year 2023 added up to $15.1 billion, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday, marking the largest revenue surplus in the commonwealth's history.
Discussing the surplus on Thursday, the Democratic governor said the amount exceeded estimates by $1.4 billion.
In a news release about the money, the governor's office says 2023 marks the third year in a row that Kentucky has had a surplus of more than $1 billion. Beshear points to an increase in jobs, higher wages, growth in sales revenues and money businesses in the state continue to make as factors behind the state's increasing revenue.
“We continue to see an economy that is on fire, all while we have lowered income and property taxes for our families,” Beshear said in a statement included in the release.
Kentucky Senate Budget Chair Chris McDaniel also celebrated the budget surplus in a news release on Monday. The Republican senator also said the increase in state revenue shows how well the state's economy is doing overall. He was quick to credit his party for those results, claiming GOP policies have led to those gains.
"The 2023 revenue report shows the Commonwealth's economy is doing extraordinarily well, which is reflective of Republican leadership over the last eight years," he said. "Ultimately, this record surplus — our third consecutive surplus — is validation conservative policies and fiscal responsibility yield optimal results."
In his announcement, McDaniel also offered criticism of Beshear, saying he is disappointed with the administration's "significant shortcomings, most notably regarding juvenile justice and reports of children in the state's custody sleeping on state office floors."
The senator said he wants to see Beshear better prioritize the state's resources.
Regarding the state's economic development, Beshear on Thursday also celebrated Hitachi Astemo Americas' announced expansion in Berea. The company recently announced a $153 investment to create 167 jobs in the electric vehicle support industry.
Beshear also congratulated Harbor Steel & Supply Corp. on its ribbon cutting ceremony for a new $8 million operation in Bowling Green. That facility is expected to create 25 full-time jobs. Also in Bowling Green, Southern Coil Solutions is investing more than $27 million in a fully-automated steel coil warehouse distribution and logistics center. Beshear said that project will create 30 full-time jobs.
Meanwhile, the governor said the state has also earned back-to-back Gold Shovel Awards from the publication Area Development. The publication says Kentucky is raking in electric vehicle-related jobs with the Envision AESC facility in Bowling Green and the Ascend Elements EV battery recycling facility being built in Hopkinsville. The publication also praises the Ford truck plant expansion in Louisville and the EnerVenue facility planned in Shelby County, among other development projects.
