The governors of three states in the Local 6 area are speaking out against violent protests at the U.S. Capitol Building Wednesday, with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear calling the protesters "domestic terrorists."
In a video statement released Wednesday, Beshear said, in part: "Today is a tough day for our country. Domestic terrorists have stormed and infiltrated our U. S. Capitol Building, a building that stands for American democracy. And yes I called them domestic terrorists. When you try to use force and intimidation to get what you want to overthrow an election, to stop the business of Congress, yes, you are acting as a domestic terrorist."
"Today, there cannot be Democrats or Republicans. There can only be Americans, and all of us must condemn this in no uncertain terms," Beshear said.
In a statement shared via Twitter, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said: "The violence happening in our nation’s capitol is inexcusable and an affront to our founding principles and freedoms. I stand with our Tennessee delegation that order must be restored immediately and thank law enforcement for their professionalism."
In a series of tweets, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he is "disgusted watching the violence playing out inside and around the Capitol," and that "this violence is abhorrent and is nothing like what the founders envisioned for this nation."
"Donald Trump has incited a violent coup attempt. And his enablers share responsibility for this, pure and simple," Pritzker said.
