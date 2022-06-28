FRANKFORT, KY — Governor Andy Beshear announced today that the Governor's Office of Early Childhood will receive nearly $8 million in funds from the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement to promote early childhood education.
Beshear stated the funds would be used to provide parents with developmental screeners for children ages 0-3 years old. Parents can complete the screeners, called Ages and Stages Questionnaires, to identify learning delays and determine if their children are meeting their developmental milestones before they start school. According to the announcement, the short questionnaires will be located in pediatric practices, preschools, health departments, state programs, local agencies, some childcare centers, and on the Help Me Grow website.
The announcement included a statement from Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet Secretary Jamie Link, who described why tools like this are important for early childhood education.
“We must continue to work to ensure that all children in the commonwealth are healthy, connected to prevention services and have high-quality childhood experiences from the beginning, because we know that when children start behind, they often stay behind," he explained.
Beshear said that these funds come in addition to the yearly $1.4 million the office already receives from the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement. According to the announcement, they Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement was established in 1998, when the largest tobacco companies agreed to reimburse states for tobacco related-costs each year. The Kentucky General Assembly decides how Kentucky's funds are allocated.