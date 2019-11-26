PADUCAH — The Greater Paducah Economic Development is reacting after the McCracken County Fiscal Court authorized County Judge Executive Craig Clymer to sign a service agreement with the organization. All three McCracken County commissioners were in favor of the decision. Only Clymer was opposed.
Local 6 received a copy of an email Commissioner Bill Bartleman sent to GPED Board Chairman Glen Anderson and GPED President Bruce Wilcox. It reads in part: "The action is not a reflection of any negative feelings or lack of confidence in either of you or the restructured board. It is a positive action to unify and enhance economic development and job creation in western Kentucky."
Bartleman says this request is based on past situations with GPED.
"Over the history, there's been concerns over transparency and some of the decisions that have been made. It's the job of the elected officials to promote development and create jobs," Bartleman says. "We want to make sure we're at the table and that we can express our views and hear what's going on for accountability."
Until GPED signs the agreement, McCracken County will not be writing a check for its last quarterly payment, totaling $62,500. Anderson says he doesn't think missing that payment will impact them. He says he doesn't agree with putting another county leader on the board.
"I think it's a misunderstanding of their role, quite honestly," Anderson says. "That's not meant to be harsh, but it's meant to say: that's really not the best working model, to micromanage how economic development is done. It actually defeats the ability to do economic development."
Anderson says the GPED board is working to set up a meeting next week to discuss the changes to the proposed agreement. You can read a copy of the county's proposal below.