Weather Alert

...MAJOR WINTER STORM STARTS TONIGHT AND CONTINUES MONDAY... .A major winter storm will affect the area tonight through Monday. Significant accumulations of snow, along with blowing snow and bitter cold will make for extremely dangerous travel conditions. Have your affairs in order before the end of the evening. This is not the only storm we will be dealing with this week. A second significant winter storm may affect the area sometime later Wednesday into Thursday. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations 6 to 12 inches. * WHERE...All of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, southern Illinois and western Kentucky. * WHEN...Tonight through Monday evening. Heaviest snow will be Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel conditions will become extremely dangerous tonight and Monday. Commutes Monday morning, Monday evening, and Tuesday morning will be impacted. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph will likely cause blowing and drifting of snow. It will remain bitterly cold. Another storm is taking aim on the area later Wednesday through Thursday. As a result, impacts may last through the end of the work week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. It will be dangerous to be stranded for any length of time due to the bitterly cold conditions. &&