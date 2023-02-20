SPRINGFIELD, IL — It takes a fully grown adult only four seconds to sink to their knees in flowing grain, and only 20 seconds to be completely buried, the Illinois Department of Agriculture says.
That's why they're urging community members to take precautions and review safety practices while working in and around grain bins.
The IDOA says statistics from a Purdue University study showed the fatality rate for cases of grain engulfment was 62% over a period of 50 years, ending in 2010.
Suffocation is the leading cause of death in the bins, the release explains.
IDOA Director, Jerry Costello II. says in a statement included in the release it's easy for people to become complacent when doing repetitive tasks, like working in or around grain bins, but you shouldn't cut corners inside grain bins.
- Break up crusted grain from the outside of the bin with a long pole, ensuring the pole doesn't come into contact with electric lines.
- Wear a harness attached to a properly secured rope.
- Stay near the outer wall of the bin and keep walking if the grain should start to flow. Get to the bin ladder or safety rope as quickly as possible.
- Have another person, preferably two people, outside the bin who can help if you become entrapped. These people should be trained in rescue procedures and should know and follow safety procedures for entering the confined space.
- Grain fines and dust may cause difficulty in breathing. Anyone working in a grain bin, especially for the purpose of cleaning the bin, should wear an appropriate dust filter or filter respirator.
- Stay out of grain bins, wagons and grain trucks when unloading equipment is running.
- If it is necessary to enter the bin, remember to shut off the power to augers and fans. It is a good idea to lock out any unloading equipment before you enter a bin to prevent someone from unintentionally starting the equipment while you are in the bin.
- Children should not be allowed to play in or around grain bins, wagons or truck beds.
- Where possible, ladders should be installed inside grain bins to used for an emergency exit. Ladders are easier to locate inside a dusty bin if there are brightly painted stripes just above or behind the ladder.