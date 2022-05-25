MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY — Two-time Grammy winning Christian recording artist Jason Crabb will join with the nonprofit God's Pit Crew on Friday to reveal newly built homes for two families in the Bremen, Kentucky, area who lost their previous homes to the December tornado outbreak.
The nonprofit says one of the homes will go to a woman named Autumn who lost her husband and home, and was seriously injured in the storm. The other home will be presented to the Vanover family, who also lost everything in the tornado outbreak. The two families will see their new homes for the first time on Friday and receive their keys.
According to a news release, volunteers and staff members with God's Pit Crew built both houses in just 18 days. Not only are the homes newly constructed, but they'll also be fully furnished and decorated.
As Local 6 reported earlier this month, God's Pit Crew is also building homes for a family in Marshall County, as well as homes in Dawson Springs, Kentucky, and Dresden, Tennessee.
"We are thrilled for these families and very grateful to our amazing volunteers who have put their hearts into this project. We thank them and our wonderful partners and donors who help us provide hope, healing, and restoration for these families," God’s Pit Crew Founder and President Randy Johnson said in a statement released Wednesday.
Crabb, a Beaver Dam native, will be present Friday to help welcome the families into their new homes.
For more information about Jason Crabb, visit jasoncrabb.com.
For more information about God's Pit Crew, to donate or contact the organization to learn how you can help, visit godspitcrew.org.