Julius Sotomayor

22-year-old Julius Sotomayor is being charged with murder, theft by unlawful taking, and tampering with physical evidence.

CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — A grand jury on Friday indicted a Calloway County man accused of shooting and killing a Murray State University student last month. 

Julius Sotomayor is charged with murder in the shooting death of 21-year-old Sarah Townsend.

At a hearing last week, a Kentucky State Police detective testified that Sotomayor admitted to shooting Townsend. 

The detective said Sotomayor was the last person seen with Townsend before she died. 

Her body was found in a rural part of Calloway County in March.

An arraignment is set for Sotomayor on May 4. 