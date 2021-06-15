CARBONDALE, IL — A Carbondale, Illinois, man faces multiple felony charges after prosecutors say he broke into an elderly woman's home and repeatedly sexually assaulted her.
The 30-year-old man, Kyle C. Locklear, is accused of breaking into the woman's home just outside the Carbondale city limits, holding her their against her will overnight and assaulting her. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office received a call reporting the incident around 11:20 a.m. on May 1. Deputies arrested Locklear later that day.
Locklear was charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault, home invasion, residential burglary and unlawful restraint.
In a Tuesday news release, Jackson County State's Attorney Joseph A. Cervantez says his office presented the case to a grand jury on May 20, and Locklear was indicted on eight felony counts.
The news release says the state's attorney's office waited to release information about the indictment "due to the sensitive nature of the investigation."