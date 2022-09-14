BALLARD COUNTY, KY — A grand jury in Ballard County, Kentucky, has indicted a fire chief on a charge of theft by unlawful taking after he allegedly used fire department money to pay his personal phone bill.
An indictment filed Sept. 2 shows that Barlow Rural Fire Department Chief David G. Douglas Jr. was indicted on the theft charge. The court document says Douglas wrote checks from the fire department's bank account from July 11, 2019, through Feb. 24, 2021. He's accused of taking $10,000 or more from the account over time.
An arraignment hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Friday in Ballard County Circuit Court.