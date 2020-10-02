Recordings released Friday of the grand jury proceedings in the Breonna Taylor investigation reveal details of what led up to the shooting from the perspectives of the officers and Taylor's boyfriend, among others.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's office released 15 hours of audio late Friday morning, recorded between Sept. 21 through Sept. 23 while Cameron's team presented evidence to a Jefferson County grand jury.
Local 6 spent Friday afternoon going through the audio.
Taylor was shot by Louisville Metro Police on March 13 at her home while they were executing a search warrant related to a narcotics investigation, although no drugs were found.
One of the officers involved in the search warrant is Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly. In the grand jury recordings, jurors heard a playback of a March interview with Mattingly, who said the officers knocked on Taylor's door and announced their presence several times before breaching the door.
"I knocked on the door. Banged on it. We didn't announce for several because our intent was not to hit the door," Mattingly said. "Our intent was to give her plenty of time to come to the door because she's probably there alone. So we determined, predetermined to give her plenty of time to come to the door. Banged on the door, no response. Banged on it again, no response. At that point, we started announcing ourselves, 'Please, please come to the door. Please, we got a search warrant'."
Mattingly said the officers banged on the the door "six or seven different time periods" before breaching the door. Mattingly said he then saw a man and a woman about 20 feet away in the apartment
"As I turned the doorway, he's in a stretched-out position with his hands on the gun. And as soon as I cleared, he fires," said Mattingly. "I hit this corner, and goes boom, and as soon as the shot hit, I could feel the heat in my legs. And so I just returned fire and got four rounds off. And it was like sudden (inaudible) - boom, boom, boom, boom, boom. And then I went back and looked down on the side of the door and then reached around. I think I got two more off around the corner of the door. And then I could feel blood on my legs. So I reached down and felt it. My hand was full of blood. (Inaudible) So I scoot back on my butt and I yelled, 'I've been hit, I've been hit.'"
The grand jury recordings released Friday also included an interview with Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, that was played for the jurors. Walker said Taylor yelled, "Who is it?" during the banging on the doors. Walker said he got dressed, and as he was walking toward the door, he saw that "the door was coming in."
"The door like, comes off the hinges. Like, you can't see anybody though. Like, when the door comes off the hinges, it's just, it's happening fast, like an explosion, you know?" Walker said. "So boom, one shot. Then all of a sudden, a whole lot of shots. We both dropped to the ground, but I just heard her screaming."
Cameron said Walker admitted to being the first to pull the trigger, firing one shot that ultimately hit Mattingly.
In the grand jury recordings released Friday, Walker can be heard saying he had not intended to hit anyone.
"Did you shoot through the door or just like, up in the air?" an investigator asked Walker in an interview played back to the grand jury.
"Like, towards the ground. Like really, just a warning shot," Walker responded."So if it was somebody, they'd run off or something. (Inaudible) Somebody's breaking in the home."
Walker added that it was dark, and he could not see anything.
Cameron announced on Sept. 23 that, because Walker fired first, both Mattingly and another officer who executed the search, Detective Myles Cosgrove, were justified in their use of force. Mattingly fired six shots while Cosgrove fired 16. Six bullets hit Taylor, one of which was fatal, Cameron said.
However, another officer who executed the search warrant, now-former detective Brett Hankison, was indicted by the grand jury on three counts of felony wanton endangerment.
Cameron said Hankison's wanton endangerment charges are not because of Taylor's death. Rather, the charges stem from Hankison firing his weapon outside a sliding glass door and through a bedroom window, hitting an apartment next door that had three people inside. Cameron said there is no conclusive evidence that bullets from Hanksion's weapon hit Taylor.
During the grand jury proceedings, jurors heard an interview conducted in March with Hankison, who said he thought Walker was holding a rifle rather than a handgun.
"I saw darkness in the apartment. But then I saw immediate illumination of fire," Hankison said. "What I saw at the time was a figure in a shooting stance, and looked as if he was holding — he or she was holding an AR-15 or a long gun, a rifle-type gun. "
Hankison said after Mattingly went down, he thought Walker was still a threat.
"I returned fire at the angle that I believed him to still be shooting from, because I could still see those muzzle flashes and hear the fire increase, like almost like an automatic-type weapon firing, what in my mind was an automatic weapon, was an AR-15. I was certain at that time it was an AR-15," said Hankison. "I returned fire through at that — where the target was, through sliding-glass doors, and nonstop could still see the flashes."
Hankison was fired from the Louisville Metro Police Department in June.
Click here to listen to the rest of the grand jury recordings released Friday.
"I'm confident that once the public listens to the recordings, they will see that our team presented a thorough case to the Jefferson County Grand Jury," said Cameron. "Our presentation followed the facts and the evidence, and the grand jury was given a complete picture of the events surrounding Ms. Taylor's death on March 13th. While it is unusual for a court to require the release of the recordings from Grand Jury proceedings, we complied with the order, rather than challenging it, so that the full truth can be heard."
Cameron said juror deliberations, as well as prosecutor recommendations and statements, were not recorded because they are not evidence.