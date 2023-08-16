CALVERT CITY, KY — The case of a man charged in a deadly hit and run in Calvert City, Kentucky, will go before a grand jury in September, after he appeared in court for a preliminary hearing Wednesday.
The man, 45-year-old Raymond E. Jarvis, of Marion, Kentucky, was taken into custody at his job earlier this month after police say he allegedly 18-year-old Mercedeys Culligan with his SUV and left without rendering aid.
Police have said Jarvis’ vehicle was first identified from surveillance video from a nearby business. Jarvis was in court for a preliminary hearing Wednesday at the Marshall County Judicial Building.
During the hearing, District Judge Jack Telle decided that the prosecution had enough evidence for the case to go to trial. After a grand jury reviews the case in September, a trial date is expected to be set for early next year.
Calvert City Police Chief Mike Canon said he and his officers are relieved that they can start to bring some closure to the family.
Canon and several of his officers at Calvert City Police worked for days to make sure a suspect in Culligan's death was caught. "It was old-school police work. We hit the ground, and we just kept looking into different things that would help the investigation," he said.
He said when they identified Jarvis’s vehicle from the surveillance video, the department began canvassing the area for his SUV and several other vehicles of interest. The chief also said, while he was relieved they found a suspect, the investigation is still ongoing.
"Even though it’s a victim of one family, this community surrounded that family and was outraged and wanted resolution, and so everyone was willing to help, and so many tireless hours went into this investigation," Canon said.
Commonwealth's Attorney Dennis Foust said there is still a long way to go.
"The public will be patient, because this is, again, an ongoing investigation. It will take some time, and we're seeking justice, certainly for Miss Culligan and for her parents, and for the community as a whole," Foust said.
The defense did ask that Jarvis’ bail be lowered, because they believe there is evidence someone else hit and killed Culligan. Her father, Michael Culligan, said after the hearing that he would be upset if the bail did end up getting lowered.
Canon said he’s not sure where the thousands of dollars in reward money offered in this case will go, because it wasn’t a tip that led to the arrest, and the money was pledged by community members – not the police department.