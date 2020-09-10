LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — Area firefighters will climb 110 flights of stairs in honor of the New York Firefighters who died at the Twin Towers on Sept. 11, 2001. That day, 343 New York firefighters lost their lives.
The Barkley Dam 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb will be held on the morning of Saturday, Sept. 12, at Barkley Dam in Grand Rivers, Kentucky, starting at 9 a.m.
The Grand Lakes Department of Livingston County is organizing the event. In past years, Grand Lakes Firefighters participated in the Nashville, Tennessee Memorial Climb. The local event was planned when the Nashville climb was canceled due to COVID-19.
2020 is the first year for the Barkley Dam Memorial Climb.
Organizers say all area firefighters are invited to take part in the event, and should contact Dale Totten at 270-252-4111.
The public is also welcome to attend to support the firefighters. The event will open with a commemorative ceremony after the climb. Event T-shirts will also be for sale with 100% of the funds raised going to support the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.
The event will take place on the Barkley Dam steps. Take KY Highway 62 to Lake City, turn on Barkley Dam Road (beside Knoth's BBQ), and then take a left at the Y. The steps are located on the left side of the road.
If the event is rained out on Saturday, then the event will be postponed to Sunday, Sept. 13.