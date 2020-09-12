GRAND RIVERS, KY — The Grand Rivers Shooting Range on Saturday held the seventh annual fundraiser for Happy Feet Equals Learning Feet.
The nonprofit organization provides shoes to children in need, so they can better focus their efforts in learning.
Jerry Baird, the founder of Happy Feet, spoke about how kids feel after they receive a pair of new shoes.
"'I can run faster. I can jump higher. First time I have ever had a new pair of shoes. First time I got to choose my own shoes,' which is a big part of our platform. We try to give kids a choice and let them make a decision," Baird says.
Baird says the money coming in from Saturday's fundraiser will cover almost all of the cost for shoes for the year.
For more information about Happy Feet Equals Learning Feet, visit happyfeetequalslearningfeet.com.