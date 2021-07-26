LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — A Livingston County, Kentucky, woman has been indicted regarding accusations of Medicaid Fraud, the state attorney general's office says.
A Livingston County grand jury indicted 33-year-old Sherry Boyd of Grand Rivers on July 21.
In a Monday news release, Attorney General Daniel Cameron's office says the indictment charges include one count of devising or engaging in a scheme to defraud Medicaid of $300 or more and one count of theft by deception of $10,000 or more.
The first charge is a class D felony, and the second charge is a class C felony.