LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — A Livingston County woman has been ordered to pay more than $16,000 in restitution after the Kentucky Attorney General's Office says she pleaded guilty to medicaid fraud.
The attorney general's office says 34-year-old Sherry Boyd of Grand Rivers submitted fraudulent time sheets to Four Rivers Behavioral Health between Aug. 2, 2018, and March 13, 2020. At the time, the AG's office says, Boyd was working for a juvenile Medicaid recipient who was receiving services under the Michelle P. Waiver Program.
Investigators found that Boyd's time sheets fraudulently claimed she was providing services at times when she couldn't have been, because those times overlapped with employment records from another job she held at the time. The AG's office says Four Rivers processed those time sheets, and billed Medicaid for the services Boyd claimed she provided.
Last Wednesday, Boyd pleaded guilty to devising or engaging in a scheme to defraud the Kentucky Medical Assistance Program of $300 or more, which is a class D felony. At sentencing, the AG's office says, Boyd was ordered to pay $16,025.06 in restitution to the state's Medicaid program. She also entered the supervised pre-trial diversion program, and her sentence was diverted for a period of five years.