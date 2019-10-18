GRAND TOWER, IL — Grand Tower, Illinois, was hit hard by flooding this spring, but now the city is feeling a sense of redemption. Grand Tower held its annual homecoming event Friday. It almost didn't happen.
Flooding crippled the tourism industry at Devil's Backbone Park and Campground, making the park lose out on important revenue during the holidays. With so much disappointment, the park board was determined to end the season with one last celebration — the annual Homecoming Carnival.
"Just to be able to get this after the flood we had this year and to actually do something good for the kids, for the people around the community to look forward to something," said park board president William Nicholson.
The event has been relocated to the rodeo grounds. The park board had to raise $15,000 to pull it off.
Nicholson said it's all about the kids. "It started off with a bad season for the flooding, and still at the end of the day turns out to be a good season for the kids," said Nicholson.
One person who goes every year called it a "reunion" and a way for surrounding communities to connect.
"Everybody that's from here comes back, too. You'll see people you haven't seen in years come back around," said neighbor Kyle McMahon.
What neighbors love about the carnival is that admission is free, the rides are free and they don't have to leave home.
"We are just here so that kids in small towns can come out and be able to afford the food and ride the rides," said Nicholson.
It's about more than rides, it's about the community. Devil's Backbone Park is still in the process of doing the paperwork with FEMA to get assistance. The free carnival runs 6 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and 5 p.m.-10 p.m. Saturday.