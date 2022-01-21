MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Two people are dead after a camper fire Thursday night. It happened on Noles Lane in Marshall County, which was also hit hard by the Dec. 10 tornado.
The Mays family was staying in a camper after their home was damaged in the tornado. The bitter cold led to frozen pipes, which resulted in a deadly outcome in an effort to unfreeze them.
It was a quiet scene on Noles Lane Friday. Smoke was still billowing from the night before, and neighbors were taking a look in the daylight at the damage done. It's something people on that road will never forget — more than a month after a tornado came through the area.
"It's so much to undertake. The tornado, losing several parts of their home, and even some of their home caught on fire with this incident as well," says Marshall County Sheriff Eddie McGuire.
McGuire says the camper pipes started to freeze, so the Mays family tried to thaw them with a propane heater. That's when the area around the camper caught on fire.
"It was straw. They didn't have any underpinning, but since it was cold, I guess they just put straw bales. Those salamanders, sometimes they'll throw a spark. They said it just went up," says McGuire.
Gabby Mays, 18, and her grandparents were inside at the time. Gabby and her grandmother, Sheila, didn't make it out alive.
"It's just extra heartbreaking anytime you lose anybody, but especially two in one family. A grandmother and a granddaughter. It really breaks your heart," says McGuire.
One man, the grandfather, made it out. He is the only survivor. He was taken to a local hospital. There is no word on his condition as of Friday evening.
A family already facing one tragedy now faces it another. McGuire says his heart goes out to the Mays family during this time of immeasurable loss.