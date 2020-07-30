LYON COUNTY, KY — Tucked away under the tree covered forest in Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area lies a hero. Andrew Jackson Smith is a hero you may have never heard of before.
"I realized there was more to him than just a regular solider," says Smith's grandson, Andrew Bowman.
We probably wouldn't know a lot about Smith's story if it wasn't for Bowman. Bowman devoted a lot of time researching and documenting Smith's service in the Union Army during the Civil War.
Smith was born in Lyon County, Kentucky, as a slave. When the Civil War broke out, his owner planned to enlist him in the Confederate States Army, but Smith had other plans. He escaped to nearby Smithland, Kentucky, where a Union Army regiment was encamped. Smith volunteered his services to that regiment before eventually joining the Union Army with the 55th Massachusetts Infantry.
"You have to realize how much courage it took to run away and actually get into the Army, knowing that if you were ever caught serving in the U.S. Army by the rebels, the obvious thing would be death," says Bowman.
Smith's heroism was on full display on Nov. 30, 1864, at the Battle of Honey Hill in South Carolina. During the battle, the color bearer carrying the U.S. flag in Smith's infantry was hit. Without hesitation, Smith picked the flag up and continued to carry it toward the enemy, guiding his regiment in Battle, and keeping the flag out of the enemies hands.
Smith's actions were worthy of the Medal of Honor, and in the early 1900s, he was nominated for the high award. But because he was Black, Smith was overlooked for the Medal of Honor for the rest of his life.
"We know that some of those records were suppressed by the highest levels in our government at the time," says Bowman.
That's why in 1982 Bowman began researching his grandfather's story, hoping to get him the recognition he deserved. After nearly 20 years of research, Bowman's hard work paid off. Smith was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor in an official White House Ceremony by former President Bill Clinton. His grandson proudly accepted it on Smith's behalf.
"It did a lot for me," Bowman said, "It made me feel better about myself. I was no longer just adrift in the country. I realized that I am a part of this country, that I have worked hard and my family has sacrificed to be a part of this system."
It's now been nearly 20 years since Bowman proudly accepted the Medal of Honor from Clinton, but his mission to tell his grandfather's story has not stopped.
Bowman recently helped write a book about his grandfather's story from slavery to freedom. The book is called "Carrying the Colors: The Life and Legacy of Medal of Honor Recipient Andrew Jackson Smith." Bowman says it's his mission to make sure history is told, and told accurately.
"Black people and other people who are interested in their own history are telling their own story in their own way," says Bowman. "It is very valuable to young kids to somehow get something of value from their history."
Bowman hopes that his grandfather's story of sacrifice and courage will encourage other people to research history and tell their families history, too.
"With hard work, dedication, with education, that they can preserve this history, our history, our wonderful history that we have," says Bowman.