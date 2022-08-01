The application window for a grant program that will help victims of domestic violence, dating violence, stalking and sexual assault are now open. The grant program also aims to enhance victim services.
About $1.8 million is available to Kentucky agencies that provide services for victims through the federal Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) Services, Training, Officers, Prosecution (STOP) Formula Grant Program.
The grant funds can be used to develop and strengthen law enforcement, prosecution, judicial strategies and victim services.
The funds should be used for projects that focus on adults and youths from 11 to 17.
State agencies, local government units and private nonprofit organizations are encouraged to apply.
Lotus, a regional children's advocacy and sexual assault center in west Kentucky, is applying for the grant.
The application window opened Monday. All applications must be submitted online, the governor's office says. Applications must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. CT on Sept. 15.
Applicants who have question about the process can email state grants management staff at JUSGMB@ky.gov.
For more information about the program, click here. For applications and other related materials, visit justice.ky.gov.