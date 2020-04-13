MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- Grants are now available for Paducah-McCracken County families affected by furloughs/lay-offs due to COVID-19.

The grants are being distributed through the United Way of Paducah-McCracken County.

Money will be distributed as gift cards and are intended for groceries, gas and similar necessities.

Grants will be awarded in the $250-$500 range depending on household size and financial need.

Donations are also being accepted to keep this grant program going.

If you would like to make a donation, text "GIVE" to 77513 or mail your donation marked "COVID-19 Response Fund" to:

United Way of Paducah-McCracken County

333 Broadway

Suite 502

Paducah, KY  42001

100% of donations made will be used to support local residents.

