MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- Grants are now available for Paducah-McCracken County families affected by furloughs/lay-offs due to COVID-19.
The grants are being distributed through the United Way of Paducah-McCracken County.
Money will be distributed as gift cards and are intended for groceries, gas and similar necessities.
Grants will be awarded in the $250-$500 range depending on household size and financial need.
To apply, click here.
Donations are also being accepted to keep this grant program going.
If you would like to make a donation, text "GIVE" to 77513 or mail your donation marked "COVID-19 Response Fund" to:
United Way of Paducah-McCracken County
333 Broadway
Suite 502
Paducah, KY 42001
100% of donations made will be used to support local residents.