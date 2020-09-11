CARBONDALE, IL — Expanded COVID-19 testing will be coming to Jackson County, Illinois, and the Southern Illinois University campus, thanks to a $2.8 million grant from a partnership between the county health department, Southern Illinois Healthcare and the university.
The Jackson County Health Department says the grant was made to the health department by the Illinois Department of Public Health, through the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act and CARES Act.
The grant will allow SIH to expand testing at off-site locations, including the SIUC campus, and will also provide additional resources for contact tracing, equipment and staff.
Administrator of the Jackson County Health Department Bart Hagston says the department developed the grant application with input from SIH and SIU and submitted it this summer.
“The health department saw the university and SIH as logical partners in efforts to expand testing and tracing,” said Hagston. “SIH was already positioned as a regional leader in conducting COVID-19 testing but was looking for ways to increase efficiency and volume. The university wanted to make testing more widely available to faculty, staff and students.”
The health department says the grant's impact will be highly visible when SIH begins twice-weekly, onsite testing on the SIU campus beginning Monday, Sept. 14.
Tests will be available by appointment for any student, faculty or staff member regardless of symptoms and the locations, time, and registration information will be posted on the university's coronavirus web page on Friday Sept. 11.
SIH officials say results should be available in 24 to 48 hours. SIH says it has already worked with the university to provide drive-though testing for students, faculty, and staff at its testing site at 500 West Main Street.
“The partnership with SIH and the Jackson County Health Department has been critically important to the safety of the campus community since the onset of the pandemic,” said SIU Chancellor Austin A. Lane. “The availability of on-site testing for all students, faculty and staff is one more example.”
To date, SIH has conducted nearly 33,000 COVID-19 tests, starting from 500 a week at the beginning of the pandemic to conducting 2,700 now, according to SIH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Marci Moore-Connelley.
Additionally, the grant allows for further growth by supporting the purchase lab and testing equipment that will expand in-house and testing and decrease the turnaround time for results.
SIH says it will receive $567,000 from the grant, which will also fund SIH staff working to expand testing, including at off-site locations. Funding will also help cover testing costs for people who are uninsured.
SIU will receive $149,000 from the grant to buy equipment and supplies that will allow medical staff to get on-site test results for symptomatic students who visit the Student Health Center for tests.
Currently, the health department says tests taken on campus are sent to SIH for a final diagnosis.
Funding will also support the hiring of a nurse to help coordinate testing on campus, purchase quarantine kits for students, and buy more COVID-19 signs for campus.
Hagston says $2.1 million of the grant will be used to fund the health department’s contact tracing efforts through May 2021. Fifteen new employees have joined the department’s existing team dedicated to reducing transmission of COVID-19 through contact tracing, isolation and quarantine, coordinating resources and providing up to date information.