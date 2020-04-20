MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- Small businesses in Paducah and McCracken County will be able to apply for a short-term relief grant.
The Save Small Business Fund will offer $5,000 grants to businesses that have been harmed financially by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Local small businesses that employ between 3 and 20 people are eligible for the grant.
The application process should take about 10 minutes and only requires the business' W-9 forms.
Business owners can fill out the application starting at 2 p.m. on Monday.
