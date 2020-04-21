GRAVES COUNTY, KY -- The Mayfield-Graves County Chamber of Commerce and Graves County Economic Development are coming together to help small businesses impact by COVID-19.
They are establishing a small business grant fund. Businesses will be able to apply for grants of up to $2,000.
Money can be used to pay rent/mortgage, payroll, and utilities.
Qualifying small businesses are those with 1-25 employees. Preference will be given to brick & mortar businesses that have their main location in Graves County.
Franchisee businesses are eligible to apply if the owner is a Mayfield/Graves County resident.
Applications for grants will be available starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 22. They will be posted online here.
The community is also encouraged to donate to help provide assistance to more small businesses.
You will be able to make a tax-deductible donation online starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 22. Information on how to donate will be posted here.
Donations will also be taken at any 1st KY Bank location. Please make checks out to the Mayfield Community Foundation referencing the Small Business Fund in the memo line.