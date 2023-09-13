GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating Tabatha Ann Wilhite who is wanted for active felony and misdemeanor warrants.
According to GCSO, Wilhite is 44 and female. She has blue eyes, brown hair, and is 5 feet 2 inches tall and 120 pounds.
She was involved in a car accident in June that resulted in serious injuries for both her and Raymond E. Thomas, 85, of Fancy Farm. Wilhite struck Thomas’ truck reportedly while under the influence of drugs. Wilhite and Thomas were both airlifted to Nashville, Tennessee for their injuries.
Wilhite is wanted by the Sheriff’s Office for first degree assault, driving under the influence, and first degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
Anyone with information on Wilhite’s location is advised to contact law enforcement. You can contact GCSO at 270-247-4501 or text WKY and a tip to 847-411 to send an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.