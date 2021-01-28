GRAVES COUNTY, KY- It's been a bit of a roller coaster ride for Lowes Elementary School. It started as a priority project for the district, but is now deemed as a transitional facility. That means the board could close it, if they vote to do so. On Thursday a group of parents, and Lowes Elementary School Principal Ryan Marchetti, presented options and design renderings for renovations that could be made to the school.
"The point we want to make is it's up to our five board members, it's not up to KDE. We provided a plan we know that small Elementary school's are effective, and we know our school is effective, and we know what's best for our kids. We truly believe that keeping our school is best for our school district," Marchetti said.
Superintendent Matthew Madding says the presentation provided good information and believed it was overall productive. However, the district's facility plan is still with KDE, meaning at the moment they're at a standstill.
"When there's an avenue that allows you to move forward, you've got to consider that avenue," Madding said. "But you also have to consider the implications of moving forward, and I think that's still the piece that we have to grapple with."
While the progress, if any, is expected to be slow Marchetti is still happy to see conversation starting about breathing life into the building.
"I think we can do a phase renovation. I think that keeps our kids undisturbed in the buildings; that gets us new classrooms over a period of years. It also doesn't strain our board financially and it also falls within the KDE guidelines," Marchetti said.
The school board will not be able to make a decision on a plan for Lowes until the district facility plan is sent back from KDE, and is voted on.