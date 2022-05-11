GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Board of Elections is reminding registered voters of where the county's polling locations are ahead of the May 17 primary.
Voters in Graves County will have six voting locations to choose from, and the board of elections says people will be able to vote at any polling place of their choosing.
Those locations include:
- Fancy Farm Elementary School – 270 KY 339 South, Fancy Farm, KY
- Graves County High School – 1220 Eagles Way, Mayfield, KY
- Mayfield High School – 700 Douthitt St., Mayfield, KY
- Sedalia Elementary School – 5252 KY 97, Mayfield, KY
- Trace Creek Baptist Church Family Life Center – 3577 KY 131, Mayfield, KY 42066
- Wingo Elementary School – 449 Lebanon St., Wingo, KY
Ahead of Election Day, voters in the county can vote early at the Graves County Clerk's Office, which is currently located in the Mayfield Shopping Plaza at 1102 Paris Road Suite 4. The election board says any registered voter in Graves County can vote early on the following days and times:
- Thursday, May 12, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Friday, May 13, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Saturday, May 14, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The election board says voters who have questions about voting or election issues on Election Day can call the Graves County Clerk's Office at 270-247-1676.
Voters outside of Graves County can visit elect.ky.gov to find their polling place. The website also includes information on how to register online to vote, election date information, sample ballots and more.