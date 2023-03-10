GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A section of Boyd Road south of Wingo in Graves County will be closed at the Brush Creek Branch Bridge.
Boyd Road (CR 1313) is closed at mile point 2.8 after an inspection found deterioraton of the bridge. The bridge had previously been posted with a 3-ton load limit. Because of the condition, the bridge is closed to all traffic until further notice.
This closure is along Boyd Road between Lloyd Loop and Taylor Road.
KYTC District 1 engineers will work with the Graves County Road Department to evaluate if the bridge structure needs to be repaired or replaced.