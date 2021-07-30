MAYFIELD, KY — Community influencers and business leaders in the Graves County area came out Friday for the Breakfast and Blueprints event in Mayfield. It's a preview of the Catalyst Community Center that is coming to the area soon.
The project was officially announced Friday. Renderings and blueprints of what the building will look like were also revealed.
Leaders with Catalyst say they're hoping to develop a safe haven for kids and adults alike, where they can go for a free meal, counseling help and even a fun escape from whatever they're dealing with in life.
"We need a place that collaborates with everybody in the community, where people find a place and a home, where they feel like they belong, and where a variety of services can be distributed throughout the community and people know where to go," Catalyst Executive Director Melissa Bazzell says. "It's a hub, a place of action, where they know they can find someone who believes in them and somewhere they belong."
Catalyst President Justin Carrico says the idea stems from meeting the needs of people in the area.
"Somewhere around five or four years ago, just able to think through, 'Hey, what's needed? How can we really meet some needs in our community?' And that's where the vision came from for the community center. How can we be a hub that kind of partners with multiple nonprofits, and be able to connect the dots and be able to meet a bunch of the needs in our community?" Carrico says.
Representatives from the community center say the project will hopefully be complete sometime next year.
For more information about Catalyst Community Center, visit catalyst.family.