GRAVES COUNTY, KY — If you spent anytime volunteering in Graves County after the Dec. 10 tornado outbreak, you're being asked to report the number of hours you volunteered to the county. That's because those hours will translate into money for the county, then to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
President Joe Biden agreed to have FEMA cover 100% of eligible tornado recovery expenses in the Kentucky counties covered by the disaster declaration over a 30-day period. Outside of that 30 days, the federal government will only fund a certain percentage of the cost.
Kristin King with Mayfield-Graves Long Term Recovery says reporting volunteer hours will help Graves County cover that bill.
“FEMA is going to charge us 25%. So for instance, the Army Corps of Engineers is here with all these trucks and these big trailers. They're picking up debris. Well, they can't do that for free. Every single one of those people has to be paid,” King says.
That 25% is expected to be costly.
The Kentucky Emergency Management Agency hasn't given specific numbers yet, so Graves County is looking elsewhere to get a ballpark number.
“Joplin, Missouri, when they had their tornadoes, their 25% was $27 million. And it was all covered because of them tracking all of their volunteer hours and those in-kind donations,” says King.
With a number that high, the county is trying to track all the hours it can — and all hours aren't monetarily equal.
“General labor, whatever that means, is monetized at $16 an hour. But if somebody was an equipment operator, for instance, they ran a forklift, then that might be monetized $30 an hour,” King says.
So what counts as volunteer work? King says the list is long. And if you're unsure, report it anyway.
“You might have been somebody who unloaded donations, sorted donations, stocked them onto shelves, greeted people. Those things all count. There were people out in the community who were delivering meals, cooking meals,” says King.
The process is simple. You just need your name, phone number, and a description of the job you did. You can report online by clicking here to request access to the county's Google form, or in-person by visiting the Mayfield- Graves County Fairgrounds.
The deadline is Tuesday, March 15.